KPZ PREVIEW: Centralia targets return to 1A State title game

CENTRLIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Centralia Panthers are eager for a return to the 1A state title game after missing it in 2020.

“We have two goals,” head coach Larry Glatczak said. “Get better every day and play on Thanksgiving weekend.”

The Panthers went 12-1 in 2019 on the way to a state championship. Last season, Centralia finished 8-2, falling to Lyndon in sectionals.

This year’s squad is on a mission to get back to the big game. Ten seniors will lead the charge, including starting quarterback Ethan McNally.

”We’re gonna take it week by week obviously, but essentially we’re just trying to get to the state championship,” McNally said.

“We had a good summer with kids participating in weights and workouts,” Glatczak said. “It’ll take some work, as it does every year. But we’ve got great kids, we’ve got a great community.”

Centralia’s only other loss of 2020 came to eventual 2A state champs, undefeated Rossville (13-0). The Panthers will kick off 2021 on the road against the Bulldogs in our Kansas Prep Zone Game of the Week.

KPZ kicks off Friday night on 13 NEWS at 10:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.