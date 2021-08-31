KDHE calls on healthcare providers to have KanQuit conversation with tobacco users

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it needs help from healthcare providers to have the KanQuit conversation with patients that use tobacco.

On Aug. 15, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said it launched a statewide digital campaign to raise awareness of the risks of smoking tobacco and connect users with the Kansas Tobacco Quitline (KanQuit).

According to the KDHE, KanQuit is a free service that provides confidential help to quit tobacco to all Kansas residents 18 or older through online and phone programs. Other benefits are available to those that have a qualifying mental illness or substance abuse conditions, including ADHD, bipolar disorder, depression, drug or alcohol abuse disorder, anxiety, PTSD and schizophrenia.

In Kansas, the KDHE said 24.6% of adults use tobacco products, including cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and e-cigarettes. It said about 31.4% of adults with a mental health condition smoke, almost twice as much as those without a mental health condition.

Additionally, the Department said it is arming healthcare providers with information, training and tools to help patients choose KanQuit. Healthcare providers play an important role in helping tobacco users understand the health risks of these products and helping them access free support on their journey to quitting.

According to the KDHE, one in every four Kansas Tobacco Quitline participants heard about the program from a healthcare professional and 8.1% of participants were referred directly to the program by a provider.

The KDHE said KanQuit offers tips and tools to support providers that work with patients to quit tobacco. The program features the Kansas Tobacco Cessation Help Online Training, a free self-directed training accredited for two hours medical CME, nursing CNE and pharmacy CPE.

KDHE said it provides materials that can be used in clinics, including posters and fact sheets. It said it needs participation from primary care, dental and behavioral health care providers and independent pharmacists throughout Kansas to make have the conversation with patients.

According to the Department, the campaign aligns with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Tips from Former Smokers national annual campaign. The CDC campaign profiles real people that live with serious long-term health effects from tobacco use and secondhand smoke exposure. Ads will run online through Sept. 30.

For more information about the KanQuit program, click HERE.

