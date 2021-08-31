Kansas, Nebraska welcome new TFI Foster Care Director

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - TFI services in Kansas and Nebraska have welcomed a new Foster Care Director.

TFI says Laney Uphoff has been named its new Director of Foster Care. She was promoted from her previous position as a Foster Care Supervisor.

According to TFI, Uphoff has served as a social worker for nearly two decades and has experience in child welfare, mental health, managed health care, family services, medical social work, disability, advocacy, program development and management. Throughout her years of experience and schooling, Uphoff has studied the effects of individuals, families, supervision, groups and systems on each other.

As the Director of Foster Care, TFI said Uphoff will direct, support and oversee the foster care program to make sure the children and families are safe.

“TFI is pleased to announce Laney Uphoff’s promotion to Director of Foster Care Services for Kansas and Nebraska,” said Vice President of Foster Care, Pamela Richardson. “Laney has been an integral part of our foster care team, providing critical input to the development and implementation of foster care programs and initiatives. We’re excited to see Laney apply her experience and education to help TFI grow our foster care program, serving children and families.”

In 2004, TFI said Uphoff earned her Bachelor of Social Work from Fort Hays State University and in 2010, earned her Master of Social Work at Wichita State University.

On any given day, TFI said it serves over 1,500 children in foster, adoption and residential care.

For more information about TFI, call 1-833-7FOSTER.

