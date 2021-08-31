Hiawatha school board approves temporary mask mandate at Tuesday morning meeting

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students, faculty and staff in Hiawatha Unified School District 415 will be required to wear face masks when they are in the district’s buildings starting Wednesday, according to KNZA Radio.

Hiawatha school board members voted unanimously for the mask mandate at a special meeting Tuesday morning.

According to KNZA, the mask mandate will be in effect until the start of the school day on Sept. 14.

KNZA said Tuesday morning’s vote followed a lengthy discussion and update on COVID cases from USD 415 Superintendent Lonnie Moser, who said that as of Tuesday, 109 students were in quarantine and 15 students had tested positive for COVID-19.

The largest number of students in quarantine was at the high school, KNZA reported.

KNZA said Students currently in quarantine because of close contact will be allowed to return to school provided they are asymptomatic.

