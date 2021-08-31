Chiefs unveil 53-man roster on NFL deadline

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs have announced their list of roster moves to meet Tuesday’s NFL 53-man roster deadline.

Waived

Anderson, Zayne (DB - Brigham Young)

Bootle, Dicaprio (DB - Nebraska)

Buechele, Shane (QB - Southern Methodist)

Character, Marlon (DB - Louisville)

Clark, Tyler (DT - Georgia)

Clemons, Rodney (DB - Southern Methodist)

Cobb, Omari (LB - Marshall)

Edwards, Austin (DE - Ferris State)

Ffrench, Maurice (WR - Pittsburgh)

Gore, Derrick (RB - Louisiana-Monroe)

Harris, Demone (DE - Buffalo)

Key, Devon (DB - Western Kentucky)

Keyes, BoPete (DB - Tulane)

Miller, Wyatt (T - Central Florida)

Powell, Cornell (WR - Clemson)

Schoen, Dalton (WR - Kansas State)

Shepherd, Darrius (WR - North Dakota State)

Smith, Emmanuel (LB - Vanderbilt)

Thompson, Darwin (RB - Utah State)

Released

Dieter, Gehrig (WR - Alabama)

Kemp, Marcus (WR - Hawaii)

Reserve/Non-Football Injury

Herring, Malik (DE - Georgia)

Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform

Long, Kyle (G - Oregon)

Traded to New England Patriots

Durant, Yasir

