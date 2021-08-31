Advertisement

Chiefs unveil 53-man roster on NFL deadline

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Daurice Fountain against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Daurice Fountain against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL preseason football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)(Tony Avelar | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs have announced their list of roster moves to meet Tuesday’s NFL 53-man roster deadline.

The active roster can be viewed here.

Waived

Anderson, Zayne (DB - Brigham Young)

Bootle, Dicaprio (DB - Nebraska)

Buechele, Shane (QB - Southern Methodist)

Character, Marlon (DB - Louisville)

Clark, Tyler (DT - Georgia)

Clemons, Rodney (DB - Southern Methodist)

Cobb, Omari (LB - Marshall)

Edwards, Austin (DE - Ferris State)

Ffrench, Maurice (WR - Pittsburgh)

Gore, Derrick (RB - Louisiana-Monroe)

Harris, Demone (DE - Buffalo)

Key, Devon (DB - Western Kentucky)

Keyes, BoPete (DB - Tulane)

Miller, Wyatt (T - Central Florida)

Powell, Cornell (WR - Clemson)

Schoen, Dalton (WR - Kansas State)

Shepherd, Darrius (WR - North Dakota State)

Smith, Emmanuel (LB - Vanderbilt)

Thompson, Darwin (RB - Utah State)

Released

Dieter, Gehrig (WR - Alabama)

Kemp, Marcus (WR - Hawaii)

Reserve/Non-Football Injury

Herring, Malik (DE - Georgia)

Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform

Long, Kyle (G - Oregon)

Traded to New England Patriots

Durant, Yasir

