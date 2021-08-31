Chiefs unveil 53-man roster on NFL deadline
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs have announced their list of roster moves to meet Tuesday’s NFL 53-man roster deadline.
The active roster can be viewed here.
Waived
Anderson, Zayne (DB - Brigham Young)
Bootle, Dicaprio (DB - Nebraska)
Buechele, Shane (QB - Southern Methodist)
Character, Marlon (DB - Louisville)
Clark, Tyler (DT - Georgia)
Clemons, Rodney (DB - Southern Methodist)
Cobb, Omari (LB - Marshall)
Edwards, Austin (DE - Ferris State)
Ffrench, Maurice (WR - Pittsburgh)
Gore, Derrick (RB - Louisiana-Monroe)
Harris, Demone (DE - Buffalo)
Key, Devon (DB - Western Kentucky)
Keyes, BoPete (DB - Tulane)
Miller, Wyatt (T - Central Florida)
Powell, Cornell (WR - Clemson)
Schoen, Dalton (WR - Kansas State)
Shepherd, Darrius (WR - North Dakota State)
Smith, Emmanuel (LB - Vanderbilt)
Thompson, Darwin (RB - Utah State)
Released
Dieter, Gehrig (WR - Alabama)
Kemp, Marcus (WR - Hawaii)
Reserve/Non-Football Injury
Herring, Malik (DE - Georgia)
Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform
Long, Kyle (G - Oregon)
Traded to New England Patriots
Durant, Yasir
