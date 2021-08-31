Ascension Via Christi updates visitor guidelines as COVID-19 cases affect hospital beds

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - As COVID-19 continues to fill hospital beds in the region, Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan has updated its visitor guidelines.

Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan says it continues to aggressively respond to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic. Effective Monday, Aug. 30, hospital leadership updated visitation policies as they continue their commitment to protecting patients, visitors, caregivers and hospital staff.

“We understand the importance of sharing some of life’s greatest joys with loved ones,” said Jennifer Goehring, Vice President of Nursing and Operations at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. “While we are loosening some of our visitation policies for our Labor & Delivery patients, we continue to require all patients, visitors and providers to wear masks while in patient care areas.”

Via Christi said labor and delivery patients in the Birth and Women’s Center will be allowed two support people during labor, which could include a spouse, partner, family member or doula. Patients anticipating a C-section will be allowed one support person during the procedure. After delivery, one support person will be allowed to stay through mom and baby’s stay.

Patients going to Via Christi for outpatient procedures or testing, including same-day surgeries, cath lab or GI or endoscopy procedures will be allowed one visitor during their stay. Patients on the inpatient medical, surgical and inpatient rehabilitation unit will be allowed one designated visitor each day. Those visitors will be allowed between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

According to Ascension, ICU and Critical Care Unit patients will continue to be allowed one visitor during their stay, at the designated visitation times. In the event that the number of COVID-19 patients in the unit reaches five, Ascension Via Christi Manhattan will pause visitation.

Patients headed for care in the Emergency Department at Via Christi will be allowed one person to accompany them after the triage process is finished and they re found to not be a COVID-related visit.

Currently, Ascension Via Christi said no visitors will be allowed for patients that are confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19 except for end-of-life situations or for patients unable to advocate for themselves. Additionally, visitors are required to adhere to the following guidelines:

Visitors are required to wear masks at all times while in the hospital.

All visitors must be 18 years of age or older.

Visitation hours are from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Travel around the facility should be limited, and visitors should use hand sanitizer every time they enter or leave the patient room. If assistance is needed, please use a call light; visitors should not wait at the nurses’ station or desk.

Inpatient waiting room areas are closed.

