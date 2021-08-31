1 out, 1 in: Topeka hospital continues to run at capacity

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Patients with stroke, kidney failure, and COVID-19 were among transfer requests Topeka’s Stormont Vail had to deny over the weekend as the hospital joins others in the region in continuing to run at capacity.

In his daily message Monday, CEO Dr. Robert Kenagy said the hospital started the day with all its adult medical-surgical units full, and only a few intermediate and intensive care beds available.

“One patient goes home and one patient is admitted will likely be the rhythm of the day,” Kenagy said. “Our availability of staffed beds (enough team members to cover patient care needs based on acuity) continues to be tight. This is similar to many other hospitals in the region.”

Stormont was caring for 51 COVID-positive inpatients Monday. Of those, 82 percent were not vaccinated. University of Kansas Health Center St. Francis campus had 25 COVID-positive inpatients Monday, 95 percent of whom had not been vaccinated.

In his update, Kenagy said the space crunch continues to make it difficult for the hospital to assist other facilities with care. He said Stormont accepted 21 transfer patients between Friday and Sunday. He said they came from across Kansas, and included one person from Oklahoma. He said the patients ranged in age from three to 89, and included three people with COVID-19. Other conditions included septic shock, cancer, fractures, stroke, kidney issues, bone infection, and heart failure.

However, Kenagy said Stormont could not take 22 other patients needing a hospital transfer. He said those requests came from Kansas, Oklahoma, and Missouri, and included 17 people who needed intensive care beds at a time Stormont had none available. He said six of the requests were for COVID-19 patients.

TUKHS St. Francis dashboard Monday included some good news on PPE levels. The supply of gloves, which had briefly dipped into the ‘yellow’ zone with a two to four week supply on hand, was back in the ‘green’ zone, which means at least four weeks worth available. Their numbers of gowns, Iso masks, and N95 masks also are in the ‘green.’

