Washburn fundraising for new veterans memorial

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University plans to honor its veterans with a new campus memorial.

Washburn’s campus is already home to one memorial, but it focuses solely on those that served in the Vietnam War. University President Dr. Jerry Farley says the new memorial will commemorate the school’s numerous service members from World War I to today’s wars.

Dr. Farley, who served as a drill sergeant and instructor during the Vietnam War, is kicking things off himself with a $50,000 donation.

“We’re hopeful this is going to be something that we can better educate the people here at the University and people that come to the University,” Dr. Farley said. “I don’t know what the total price will be yet, but we want to make sure we do it first-class.”

Washburn describes the memorial as centered “around a sculpted bronze fallen soldier sculpture telling the story of Washburn University’s military veterans, and a seven-foot-tall standing black granite stone bearing all 47 names of those who served and died in Vietnam. The Vietnam memorial will be joined by seven additional standing stones arranged around the perimeter to commemorate each of the U.S. military’s six branches of service plus one additional in recognition of the many nurses who also served in war. The site will be anchored with three flagpoles flying the American, Kansas, and POW/MIA flags, and the open-air nature of the plaza will make it a natural focal point on campus for veteran and memorial activities.”

Anyone interested in helping in go to impact.wualmuni.org/veteransmemorial

