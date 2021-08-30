Advertisement

Two in custody as possible shooting near Lake Shawnee investigated

Two people were taken into custody late Sunday as officers investigated a possible shooting near S.E. 29th and Croco Road.(Phil Anderson/WIBW)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County sheriff’s deputies took two people into custody as they investigated a possible shooting late Sunday just east of Topeka, authorities said.

Officers were called shortly after 10:15 p.m. Sunday to a report of a possible shooting near S.E. 29th and Croco Road, said Shawnee County sheriff’s spokeswoman Deputy Abigail Christian.

The location was near the northeast side of Lake Shawnee.

Christian said a Shawnee County sheriff’s deputy was in the area at that time and saw a blue Nissan Altima driving at a high rate of speed.

The car matched the description of the suspect vehicle in the case, Christian said.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop and the car’s two occupants -- a male and a female -- were taken into custody, Christian said.

The sheriff’s office and the Topeka Police Department on Monday morning were “still actively investigating this case as crimes appear to have been committed in both the city and out in the county,” Christian said.

Additional details weren’t available as of 10:35 a.m. Monday, including whether any victims in the incident had been located.

Check back with wibw.com for more details as they become available.

