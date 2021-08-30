Topeka restaurant honors solders killed in Kabul

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bar & grill in Topeka honored the 13 soldiers killed in a terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan last week.

The Shack Bar & Grill reserved a table in their restaurant on Sunday with a round of beers for the fallen service members.

Ashley Sanders, a waitress at the Shack, told 13 NEWS she brought the idea to the owners of the business.

“It wasn’t just about the 13 that died, which is tragic, don’t get me wrong, but it was really more about all of those that have given the ultimate sacrifice to let us live the lives that we live,” Sanders said.

In a Facebook post the Shack named the 13 fallen soldiers:

Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah

Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosariopichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts

Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, California

Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, Indio, California

Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska

Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyoming

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California

Navy Hospitalman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio

Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee

The soldiers were killed Thursday, August 26 in two blasts outside the Kabul airport as they attempted to continue evacuation efforts. The attack was carried out by the terrorist group ISIS-K.

Sanders said, “We wanted to bring awareness to make sure people take the time to respect our fallen heroes, it’s the least we could do, after all they do for us.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.