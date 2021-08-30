Topeka police search for man who robbed Dollar General store

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police were searching for a man who robbed a business late Sunday in the Oakland neighborhood of northeast Topeka.

The holdup was reported around 9:30 p.m. at the Dollar General store at 2620 N.E. Sardou.

Police officials said a man entered the business and robbed it before fleeing the area eastbound on foot.

It wasn’t immediately known if a weapon was used in the robbery.

No arrests had been reported as of early Monday.

Anyone with information may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.