Topeka police search for man who robbed Dollar General store
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police were searching for a man who robbed a business late Sunday in the Oakland neighborhood of northeast Topeka.
The holdup was reported around 9:30 p.m. at the Dollar General store at 2620 N.E. Sardou.
Police officials said a man entered the business and robbed it before fleeing the area eastbound on foot.
It wasn’t immediately known if a weapon was used in the robbery.
No arrests had been reported as of early Monday.
Anyone with information may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.
