Advertisement

Topeka police search for man who robbed Dollar General store

Topeka police were searching for a man who late Sunday robbed the Dollar General store at 2620...
Topeka police were searching for a man who late Sunday robbed the Dollar General store at 2620 N.E. Sardou.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police were searching for a man who robbed a business late Sunday in the Oakland neighborhood of northeast Topeka.

The holdup was reported around 9:30 p.m. at the Dollar General store at 2620 N.E. Sardou.

Police officials said a man entered the business and robbed it before fleeing the area eastbound on foot.

It wasn’t immediately known if a weapon was used in the robbery.

No arrests had been reported as of early Monday.

Anyone with information may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka vet’s van found one day after being stolen with euthanized pet inside
Topeka vet’s van found one day after being stolen with euthanized pet inside
Topeka Police are looking for a connection between a pair of shooting victims from incidents...
Topeka Police looking for connection between pair of Saturday night shooting victims
Topeka vet asking for community help after mobile clinic stolen with euthanized pet inside
Fatal turnpike shooting may be considered self-defense
Fatal turnpike shooting may be considered self-defense
Ian I. Soto, 18
18-year-old leads Emporia law enforcement on early-morning chase

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 5AM
Mainly after midnight
Mild with a chance of storms tonight
Sunday 10PM
Fire crews battle house fire on SE 36th st