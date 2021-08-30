Topeka Police Chief thanks healthcare workers for covid response

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police Chief, Bryan Wheeles, shared a video message Monday on Facebook thanking area health care workers for their continued response to the COVID-19 crisis.

He said, “On a daily basis you continue to immerse yourselves in trauma for the greater good in the truest definition of public service. You sustained hope for Kansas families while sacrificing time away from your own.”

Wheeles called the relationship between law enforcement and medical staff a kinship. He said they both share the knowledge that some of their greatest professional triumphs are born out of tragedies.

“It is a silent, remorseful, and often burdensome bond, but somehow makes it all the more special in its significance for it is grounded in the service to others,” Wheeles added.

He also wanted local healthcare workers to know their sacrifices during this pandemic do not go unnoticed.

“I have watched you grind out years of service with that same high level of commitment and your dedication never waned,” Wheeles said.

“You have earned my respect and my admiration. We see your efforts and your sacrifices, we celebrate with you on your accomplishments, and we mourn with you on your losses. You are heroes and we thank you. ”

