Teen seriously injured, four others hospitalized in UTV crash in southeast Kansas

GALENA, Kan. (WIBW) - One teen was seriously injured and four others were hospitalized in an ultra terrain vehicle crash Sunday evening in Cherokee County in southeast Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 6:45 p.m. Sunday just south of S.E. 110th Street and Boston Mills Road. The location was about three miles north of Galena.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Polaris Ranger 900 UTV was northbound on S.E. 110th Road when the passenger-side tires dropped off the edge of the roadway. The rider over-steered and the UTV overturned.

A passenger, Jacelyn K. Bennett, 15, of Galena, was reported to have serious injuries. Bennett was transported to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mo.

Four others in the UTV were transported to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, Mo., for treatment of minor injuries.

The four were identified as Hailee R. Scott, 15, who was riding the UTV; and passengers Seth Fuert, 11, Nathyn P. Dixon, 18, and Raelee Scott, 14, all of Galena.

The patrol said none of the UTV’s occupants was wearing a safety restraint.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.