Advertisement

Teen seriously injured, four others hospitalized in UTV crash in southeast Kansas

One teen was seriously injured and four others were hospitalized in an ultra terrain vehicle...
One teen was seriously injured and four others were hospitalized in an ultra terrain vehicle crash Sunday evening in Cherokee County in southeast Kansas, authorities said.(KCRG)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALENA, Kan. (WIBW) - One teen was seriously injured and four others were hospitalized in an ultra terrain vehicle crash Sunday evening in Cherokee County in southeast Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 6:45 p.m. Sunday just south of S.E. 110th Street and Boston Mills Road. The location was about three miles north of Galena.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Polaris Ranger 900 UTV was northbound on S.E. 110th Road when the passenger-side tires dropped off the edge of the roadway. The rider over-steered and the UTV overturned.

A passenger, Jacelyn K. Bennett, 15, of Galena, was reported to have serious injuries. Bennett was transported to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mo.

Four others in the UTV were transported to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, Mo., for treatment of minor injuries.

The four were identified as Hailee R. Scott, 15, who was riding the UTV; and passengers Seth Fuert, 11, Nathyn P. Dixon, 18, and Raelee Scott, 14, all of Galena.

The patrol said none of the UTV’s occupants was wearing a safety restraint.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka vet’s van found one day after being stolen with euthanized pet inside
Topeka vet’s van found one day after being stolen with euthanized pet inside
Topeka Police are looking for a connection between a pair of shooting victims from incidents...
Topeka Police looking for connection between pair of Saturday night shooting victims
Topeka vet asking for community help after mobile clinic stolen with euthanized pet inside
Fatal turnpike shooting may be considered self-defense
Fatal turnpike shooting may be considered self-defense
Ian I. Soto, 18
18-year-old leads Emporia law enforcement on early-morning chase

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 6AM
Topeka police were searching for a man who late Sunday robbed the Dollar General store at 2620...
Dollar General store robbed late Sunday in Topeka
Mainly after midnight
Mild with a chance of storms tonight
Sunday 10PM