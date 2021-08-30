Advertisement

Stolen forklift forks found in middle of Manhattan street Sunday

(WIBW)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is looking for a suspect who stole forks for a forklift from a Manhattan business Sunday.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of Fair Ln. around 10:15 a.m. on a report of a theft.

RCPD said an unknown person stole $1,000 worth of forks from Little Apple Liquidation.

The forks were later found in the middle of a road and returned to the business.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCPD at (785)-537-2112 or you can submit an anonymous tip by calling the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at (785)-539-7777.

