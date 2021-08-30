Advertisement

Silver Lake students get ‘Reality U’ check

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - Silver Lake High School students learned real-life lessons about money matters.

The “Reality U” program visited the school Monday.

Students were given a monthly income, along with credit card debt, family status, and student loans to pay off.

USD 372 Superintendent Brad Womack said it’s a good exercise in what students will encounter after graduation.

“One of the biggest things we hear from the kids is that they didn’t realize just how much things cost and what it takes for mom and dad to do what they do,” he said.

Armed with their financial information and expenses, students visited 12 stops, each with different scenarios for choosing what purchases to make and bills to pay.

Student Kaleigh Kruger said made an impression.

“I see how much more work (my parents) have to do and different things like that to have money to let me and (my siblings) do what we want to do,” she said.

State Treasurer Lynn Rogers’ office also took part in the program.

Students at Silver Lake High School take part in the Reality U program, Aug. 30, 2021.
