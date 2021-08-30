Advertisement

Salvador Perez named American League Player of the Week

Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez reacts after he hit a grand slam against the Seattle...
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez reacts after he hit a grand slam against the Seattle Mariners during the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)(Ted S. Warren | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Coming off a week of six home runs in seven days, Major League Baseball has named Royals catcher Salvador Perez the American League Player of the week.

Perez homered each of the Royals’ last five games, matching a franchise record for consecutive games with a home run. The streak included back-to-back grand slams Thursday and Friday.

Sunday’s home run put Perez at 190 in his career, tying Alex Gordon for fourth-most in Royals history.

It was also his 38th home run of the season —the second-most in the majors right now.

Perez is now tied with Mike Moustakas for the second-highest single-season home run total in Royals history, and set a new record for single-season home runs by an American League catcher.

Kansas City returns to play Tuesday at 7:10 p.m. hosting the Cleveland Indians.

