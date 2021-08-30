Advertisement

Rep. Tracey Mann speaks on the Afghanistan deadline

By Reina Flores
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The last U.S. troops left Afghanistan Monday afternoon, but Mann says the chaos of the past two weeks shows the deadline was not realistic.

Mann says if there is any silver lining it is that our brave men and woman have done such a good job.

But, he is concerned about Americans left behind. Mann says anyone still in Afghanistan will not be out of danger until they are back home.

“We have reports of Americans trying to get to the airports, people with American passports that are being harassed by the Taliban and are being turned away and I am very very concerned about what we are seeing right now,” Mann said.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka vet’s van found one day after being stolen with euthanized pet inside
Topeka vet’s van found one day after being stolen with euthanized pet inside
Topeka Police are looking for a connection between a pair of shooting victims from incidents...
Topeka Police looking for connection between pair of Saturday night shooting victims
Topeka vet asking for community help after mobile clinic stolen with euthanized pet inside
Topeka police were searching for a man who late Sunday robbed the Dollar General store at 2620...
Dollar General store robbed late Sunday in Topeka

Latest News

'Reality U' stops by Silver Lake High School
Silver Lake students get ‘Reality U’ check
Washburn University plans to add an all-veterans memorial to campus.
Washburn University launches campaign for new veterans' memorial
Rep. Tracey Mann gives his thoughts on Afghanistan deadline
Rep. Tracey Mann gives his thoughts on Afghanistan deadline
Students at Silver Lake High School take part in the Reality U program, Aug. 30, 2021.
Silver Lake students get 'Reality U' check