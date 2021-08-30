Possible property tax hike stalls action on Shawnee Co.’s 2022 budget

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The proposed 3.9 mill increase to the property tax levy remained a point of division for Shawnee Co. Commissioners Monday.

The current mill levy increase would amount to an extra $44.91 a year on a $100,000 dollar home.

Each commissioner had a different idea on how to handle the issue.

“We owe everything to our citizens to reduce this burden,” said Commissioner Aaron Mays.

Commissioner Bill Riphahn suggested dipping into the county’s $29 million in county reserves to ease taxpayers’ burden in covering the budget’s $120 million price tag.

“I don’t think a million or a million and a half out of that fund is going to hurt us any,” Riphahn said.

“We’re still going to have good bond ratings, we’re still going to have a good cushion, it’s kind of a one-year fix but it does soften the blow rather than have a 3.9 mil maybe we can get it down to two.”

He said he wanted to give some relief to the taxpayers.

“I think we’ve experienced a lot of inflation, a lot of people have seen the price of their homes go up, salaries go up, the price of gas go up and those things affect the county as well,” he said.

“We spend a lot of money on gas, we buy materials we certainly pay out a lot in labor and these things take a toll on our budget.

However, Commission Chair Kevin Cook maintained his belief that it is not the right time to use reserves.

“The county has held a tradition of going for in this last run eight years without a mill levy increase but if we were to do a mill levy increase it’s anticipated there would not be another mill levy increase for a significant period of time,” Cook explained.

“There’s some places where you need to draw the line and say it took us so long to get here to get our reserves up to this point and once we start dipping into it, it’s going to go quick.”

Commissioner Aaron Mays hinted it may be time to review the proposed budget.

“None of them are easy options and so we need to I think go back through this and try to find some savings.”

Mays suggested looking at current vacancies in the county to see if any positions can be reclassified, combined or cut as a way to reduce spending.

Commissioners will consider the openings at their meeting Thursday.

The board has until September 20th to approve the budget.

View the proposed budget here.

