New grant program supports arts non-profits recovery from pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new grant program is available to Kansas non-profit arts organizations to help them recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Laura Kelly announced the Short-Term Operational Support program Monday morning.

She said, “My administration will continue supporting our arts community to create new tourist opportunities and recruit new families and businesses to Kansas. I encourage any organization that would benefit from these funds to apply now.”

The program provides immediate grants to arts non-profits facing financial hardship due to unforeseen circumstances beyond their control. The funds can be used for salary support, fees to support the services of personnel as part of annual organizational operations, facility operational costs such as rent and utilities, costs associated with health and safety supplies, and marketing or promotion costs.

“These grants will help ease this financial burden for Kansas’ arts community,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “This funding is designed to assist with day-to-day operations that are critical to any organization. If you think that your organization might benefit from this program but aren’t sure how to start, reach out to the Commerce team and we’ll be happy to help.”

Funding for the program comes from an allocation in the 2021 Federal American Rescue Plan Act for the National Endowment for the Arts.

Applications are open through September 4th. You can apply here.

The Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission will notify all applicants of the final decision in early October.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.