Monday forecast: Mild with a chance of storms late

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The main focus will be on storm chances to begin the week with dry conditions for the second half of the week and highs above average to begin September.

There is uncertainty in the 8 day forecast which means checking the forecast daily for updates will be very important. The uncertainty to begin the week is our storm chances. There is fairly high confidence that the bulk of the storms will move through tonight leaving today and tomorrow mainly dry however storms may develop late this afternoon and lingering storms Tuesday morning are possible. The question tonight is how widespread will the storms be. It is not a guarantee all of northeast KS will receive rain.

The next big question is the temperatures forecast for this weekend into early next week including next Tuesday and Wednesday as one models keeps it mild in the 90s while the other model brings in a cool down in the 80s. The 8 day reflects an average but leaning more toward the warmer bias.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. Winds E 5-10 mph. Slight chance of storms late this afternoon (mainly after 5pm).

Tonight: Chance of storms through the night, some of the storms may be strong to severe. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds E/SE around 5 mph (stronger winds around storms).

Tomorrow: Storms mainly through 9am otherwise mainly dry with decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid-upper 80s. Winds E 5-10 mph.

There is a slight chance of storms Tuesday night but due to low confidence will keep it out of the 8 day for now. IF storms do develop again Tuesday night we’ll monitor the chance storms linger into Wednesday morning otherwise it remains near seasonal Wednesday before temperatures heat back up for Thursday and Friday.

Taking Action:

Check back often both daily and at least twice in a day for updates on our storm chances especially today through Wednesday. Confidence is fairly high that you don’t have to cancel outdoor plans on any day in the 8 day but certainly have an increased awareness on storms developing late this afternoon.

Mainly hail/wind risk late this afternoon through the overnight period. Low but not a 0% chance of a brief tornado mainly before 10pm. (SPC/WIBW)

Hail/wind risk early then again with any storms that might develop Tuesday night (SPC/WIBW)

Severe Thunderstorm Risks Factors (SPC/WIBW)

