Manhattan’s hospital to allow second support person for childbirth, other restrictions remain

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan announced an update to its visitation policies Monday, allowing a second support person for labor and delivery patients.

The second person will be allowed during labor, and include a spouse, partner, family member, or doula.

“We understand the importance of sharing some of life’s greatest joys with loved ones,” saidJennifer Goehring, Vice President of Nursing and Operations at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.

The hospital will continue to allow only one support person for patients having a caesarian section, and only one support person may stay with mother and baby following delivery.

The update is part of Ascension Via Christi’s continued response to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic. It keeps the requirement for all patients, visitors, and providers to wear masks.

The hospital continues to limit inpatient, ICU, critical care, and emergency patients to one visitor only. People undergoing outpatient procedures or testing may have two visitors. Patients receiving care for confirmed or suspected COVID-19 will not be allowed any visitors, except for end-of-life situations, or situations where the patient is unable to advocate for themselves.

Ascension Via Christi’s other restrictions include: Visitors must be age 18 or older; visitation hours are 8am to 8pm; visitors should limit travel around the facility; and inpatient waiting room areas are closed.

