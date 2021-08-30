KPZ PREVIEW: Rossville looks to repeat as 2A state champions

ROSSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Rossville Bulldogs return to the field in 2021 with a massive target on their backs.

They dominated last season, finishing a perfect 13-0 and winners of the 2A state championship.

Eleven starters from that state title winning group are back, headlined by all-state quarterback Torrey Horak.

He put up 55 touchdowns in 2020.

“Obviously that’s always the goal but especially winning it last year,” Horak said. “I think that’s where we’re setting our goals, and we’ve got enough guys. We’ve got plenty of athletes to go around. I think we’ve got a good shot at it again.”

The ‘Dawgs know in order to repeat, they’ll have to fend off everyone’s best effort to beat them.

“The kids have been warned that we will have a target on our back this year and we will get everyone’s best shot,” head coach Derick Hammes said. “So, you know that’s something as a returning state champion that you’ve got to deal with. You’ve got to be ready to deal with that because it’s a reality.”

Rossville kicks off 2021 on the road against the Centralia in our Kansas Prep Zone Game of the Week.

