Jeff Colyer drops out of Governor’s race, endorses Derek Schmidt

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jeff Colyer announced Monday he is ending his campaign for Governor to be treated for prostate cancer and focus on his medical practice.

“While I have always focused on helping others, for the next few weeks I am going to focus on my health,” Colyer said. “I was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer like my father and grandfather. After treatment, I am confident I will have a full recovery. Given these challenges, Ruth and I have decided to withdraw from the Governor’s race.”

He has now given his endorsement to fellow Republican, Attorney General Derek Schmidt in his candidacy for Governor.

“Kansas has felt the pain of nearly three years of Governor Kelly’s leadership,” Colyer continued saying, “Now it’s time for Republicans to come together, rally around Derek Schmidt, and reclaim Cedar Crest.”

Colyer was the 47th Governor of Kansas and is the longest-serving Lt. Governor in state history.

He said, “I believe God put us here to make a difference in people’s lives. I chose to be a doctor to help people and am humbled to serve my fellow Kansans as Governor and Lt. Governor to fight for this wonderful place we call home.”

