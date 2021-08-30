Gov. proclaims September as ‘Kansas Preparedness Month’

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly urges Kansans to make preparations for extreme situations.

The governor signed a proclamation recognizing September as Kansas Preparedness Month. All Kansans are encouraged to put together home emergency kits; with supplies like flashlights, radios, first aid kits; and a plan for such emergencies.

“When a disaster strikes, every minute seems like an eternity while waiting for help to arrive,” said Gov. Kelly. “That is why it is important for all Kansans to make sure they are prepared and able to care for themselves until help can arrive. I urge all Kansans to take time this September to make sure they have a home emergency kit and an emergency plan.”

Dusty Nichols, head of Shawnee County Emergency Management, says it’s not just the big emergencies you need to worry about.

“It’s not just once in a lifetime event it could be something preparing for something as simple as a flat tire but of course in our area we have to worry about thunderstorms, power outages, flooding the number one cause of death as far as natural disaster in the united states those are the kinds of things we need you to get educated on and not just get educated how you can prepare for those things.”

During Preparedness Month, the Kansas Division of Emergency Management is also encouraging public to take part in its monthly online “Preparedness Challenge” at www.ksready.gov. Events and challenges for the month will be shared on Kansas’ Division of Emergency Management Facebook page.

