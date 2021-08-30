Fire crews battle house fire on SE 36th st

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Just after 1:30 Sunday afternoon, the Topeka Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 333 SE 36th St.

Upon arrival, crews found smoke and flames coming from the exterior of a single-story house.

Crews began an offensive fire attack to keep the flames near the fire’s origin.

All occupants were able to self-evacuate before firefighters arrived.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The structural loss is estimated to be around $3,000.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.