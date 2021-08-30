Fatal turnpike shooting may be considered self defense

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (AP) - Authorities say a fatal weekend shooting along the Kansas Turnpike may have been done in self-defense in response to road rage.

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Chad Crittenden said the shooting was reported shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday near the Haysville exit of the Kansas Turnpike toll road, but officials didn’t immediately release many details of the shooting.

Crittenden said at least one person had a gunshot wound and two vehicles were stopped in the southbound lanes. First responders began providing aid to the injured person who was rushed to a Wichita hospital where he later died. The victim was identified as Jerry Gehln o Colwich.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office said everyone involved in the shooting and the witnesses were interviewed afterward and released.

“At this time, the shooting appears to have been in self-defense,” Sheriff’s Lt. Benjamin Blick said.

