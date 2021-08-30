Evergy crews headed to assist in aftermath of Hurricane Ida

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hundreds of workers with Evergy are headed to assist the recovery efforts from Hurricane Ida.

Evergy says it has released 400 transmission and distribution line and 100 vegetation contractors who’d been working on other projects for the company. In addition, they’re sending another 100 distribution lineman with management and support who work for Evergy to assist in restoring power in the New Orleans area.

Evergy says some crews headed out Monday, with the rest departing Tuesday.

Hurricane Ida knocked out power along the Gulf Coast of the United States.

Evergy offers its assistance as a member of the Midwest Mutual Assistance Group, which enables utilities and their contractors to assist each other in restoring service after a significant event such as a severe storm.

