Emergency crews respond to crash in Oakland neighborhood

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle crash Monday morining in the Oakland neighborhood of northeast Topeka.

The collision was reported around 8:45 a.m. at N.E. Division and Lime streets.

The location was near Santa Fe Park.

There was no immediate report on the extent of injuries.

Topeka police, fire and American Medical Response ambulance responded to the scene.

