Emergency crews respond to crash in Oakland neighborhood

Emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle crash Monday morning at N.E. Division and Lime...
Emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle crash Monday morning at N.E. Division and Lime streets in the Oakland neighborhood of northeast Topeka.(WIBW)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle crash Monday morining in the Oakland neighborhood of northeast Topeka.

The collision was reported around 8:45 a.m. at N.E. Division and Lime streets.

The location was near Santa Fe Park.

There was no immediate report on the extent of injuries.

Topeka police, fire and American Medical Response ambulance responded to the scene.

Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes available.

