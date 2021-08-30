Advertisement

Andover Police looking for woman in connection to abduction of non-custodial child

Police are looking for Brittany Nicole White, who is the non-custodial mother of Rayelle “Ray...
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - The Andover Police Department is looking for a woman who they said abducted her 3-year-old child.

Police are looking for Brittany Nicole White, who is the non-custodial mother of Rayelle “Ray Ray” Ohanna Ray. They are believed to be in the Wichita area, and the child is believed to be not in danger.

Police said White could also be with Indiana Williams, they were last seen driving a 2008 gray Ford Edge, but could be in a red Dodge Journey.

Call the Andover Police Department at 316-733-5177 or 911 if you have any information.

