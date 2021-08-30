AAA Kansas donates roadside safety kits to area law enforcement

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - AAA Kansas has donated digital road flare kits to 21 law enforcement agencies in the state to help increase visibility and safety when officers work roadside emergencies after dark.

This donation comes with support from the AAA Kansas Traffic Safety Fund.

“In AAA Kansas’ ongoing commitment to educating motorists about “Move Over” safety laws and protecting roadside workers, it is our honor to donate these highly visible flare kits to our Kansas law enforcement partners, to help them return home safely to their families after nighttime duties along the roadways,” said Shawn Steward, AAA Kansas spokesman.

Six digital road flare light sets will be going to the following agencies in Kansas:

Baldwin Police Dept.

Baxter Springs Police Dept.

Benton Police Dept.

Buhler Police Dept.

Clearwater Police Dept.

Decatur County Sheriff

Ellis County Sheriff

Harvey County Sheriff

Lyon County Sheriff

McLouth Police Dept.

Morris County Sheriff

Neodesha Police Dept.

Parsons Police Dept.

Rawlins County Sheriff

Seward County Sheriff

St. John Police Dept.

Thomas County Sheriff

Valley Falls Police Dept.

Wabaunsee County Sheriff

Wakefield Police Dept.

Wallace County Sheriff

The Kansas Department of Transportation said from 2010-2019 there was 15,925 work zone crashes, with over 5,000 injuries. They also report 65 people were killed in those crashes.

