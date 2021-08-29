Topeka VFW to raise awareness of suicide amongst veterans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -September 5th through the 11th is National Suicide Prevention Week.

In 2018, nearly 7,000 veterans committed suicide, and Topeka’s VFW is trying to prevent those numbers from rising.

“We don’t really see a decrease in these numbers significantly and it hasn’t changed, we have thrown resources at this for years and years and we haven’t seen a difference so we are trying different ways to impact this difference,” said Michael Slusser.

The unfortunate events taking place in Afghanistan, do have a negative effect on Americans, but especially for veterans who protected their country.

“I’ve deployed to Afghanistan twice myself and its frustrating to say the least, to see the treasure and the blood and the efforts that our military guys went through while they were serving there and to see what it was worth and to see how it was going to be written in the history books later and we all don’t like doing something for nothing and its very defeating and depressing to a lot of us and I know a lot of guys will have a hard time with that,” he said.

One Afghanistan veteran fought strong throughout the war--but lost the ultimate battle

“Recently I had two good friends, one of them I served with for three years in Fort Leavenworth that went all over the world help train our senior military leadership and he was an outstanding caring leader and that you would think he would go to the length that point to commit suicide--he was going to be a general officer very soon and have a great career and he decided one day that he couldn’t deal with it anymore and I feel bad because I couldn’t reach out and stop that,” Slusser said.

Slusser says the VFW and the Topeka’s VA Medical Center do have resources for veterans who need assistance.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.