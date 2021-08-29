Topeka vet’s van found one day after being stolen with euthanized pet inside

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka vet’s mobile clinic van has been found one day after it was stolen in front of a pet crematorium.

Shawnee Co. Dispatch confirmed to 13 NEWS Dr. Joe Beuerlein’s van was recovered in the fields near the 5900 block of Northwest 25th street just after 9 am Sunday.

Dr. Beurlein told 13 NEWS Saturday he was filling out paperwork at Heavenly Pets on Gage Boulevard for the dog he just euthanized in his van.

When he went back outside, he found the van was stolen with the dog’s body still inside.

Dr. Beurlein and the dog’s owner told 13 NEWS the dog’s body was still inside the van when it was found.

Shawnee Co. Dispatch could not confirm if anything was stolen from the van.

