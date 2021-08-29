Advertisement

Topeka vet asking for community help after mobile clinic stolen with euthanized pet inside

(WIBW)
By Reina Flores and Isaac French
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local vet’s mobile clinic was stolen with a pet still inside.

Dr. Joe Beuerlein owns a Topeka home veterinarian service that treats animals inside of a van.

On Saturday morning, he had just put down a dog and ran inside to finish some paperwork and when he walked outside, he discovered his van was missing.

Doctor Beuerlein says there was a dog inside of the van when it was stolen and now he’s left wondering how to continue his business.

“I started out the day with a euthanasia with a long time client with a big and loving dog that needed to be put down,” said Dr. Beuerlein. “I got that taken care of and was transporting the body to the local pet cremation service called Heavenly Pets on Gage. I pull up into the drive way and I start doing some of the paperwork inside their garage and all of a sudden out of nowhere, some lady came jumped in my van, and drove off with my van, all of my equipment, and most importantly the dog that I had just euthanized.”

Doctor Beuerlein is asking the community to be on the lookout for his van.

The mobile clinic is a white Ford Transit with a license plate number of 787BMA and the dog left inside the van was a boxer mastiff mix.

If you see this vehicle, your asked to call Topeka Police or crime stoppers at 234- 0007

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincent Cammisa, 41, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail after authorities said he jumped...
Man apprehended after jumping out of moving car in west Topeka
FILE
American flags ordered to be flown half-staff in honor of U.S. troops that died in Kabul terrorist attack
Four suspicious packages were under investigation Friday morning at a building that houses...
Tests show no hazardous materials in suspicious packages found at Topeka Regional Airport
Fred Morrisette outside his residence in Topeka.
Friend of man killed at Travelers Inn Tuesday asks city to come together
Fire on 53rd St. (Aug. 27, 2021/Submitted)
Small RV, dumptruck & silo damaged in SW Shawnee Co. fire

Latest News

Forge Fest
ForgeFest aims to bring young professionals downtown
Doughboyz
Doughboyz Pizzeria celebrates one year anniversary
Kansans gathered at the Statehouse for a Freedom Rally
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield celebrates with teammate Salvador Perez after Merrifield's...
Salvador Perez homers again as Royals topple Mariners 4-2