Topeka vet asking for community help after mobile clinic stolen with euthanized pet inside

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local vet’s mobile clinic was stolen with a pet still inside.

Dr. Joe Beuerlein owns a Topeka home veterinarian service that treats animals inside of a van.

On Saturday morning, he had just put down a dog and ran inside to finish some paperwork and when he walked outside, he discovered his van was missing.

Doctor Beuerlein says there was a dog inside of the van when it was stolen and now he’s left wondering how to continue his business.

“I started out the day with a euthanasia with a long time client with a big and loving dog that needed to be put down,” said Dr. Beuerlein. “I got that taken care of and was transporting the body to the local pet cremation service called Heavenly Pets on Gage. I pull up into the drive way and I start doing some of the paperwork inside their garage and all of a sudden out of nowhere, some lady came jumped in my van, and drove off with my van, all of my equipment, and most importantly the dog that I had just euthanized.”

Doctor Beuerlein is asking the community to be on the lookout for his van.

The mobile clinic is a white Ford Transit with a license plate number of 787BMA and the dog left inside the van was a boxer mastiff mix.

If you see this vehicle, your asked to call Topeka Police or crime stoppers at 234- 0007

