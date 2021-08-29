Advertisement

Topeka Police looking for connection between pair of Saturday night shooting victims

Topeka Police are looking for a connection between a pair of shooting victims from incidents that happened on Saturday, August 28th, 2021.(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are investigating a pair of aggravated battery incidents that happened late Saturday night.

According to the Topeka Police Department’s Watch Commander, officers were called to the 2500 block of Southeast Maryland Avenue on reports of a shooting just before 10:30 PM.

They found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the scene.

He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after, police were called to the intersection of Southwest 29th and Southwest Mulvane for an injury accident involving one car.

Officers found a car that drove into a concrete retaining wall on the south side of 29th.

The man driving the car was suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

He was also transported to a nearby hospital.

Detectives are investigating to find out if both events are related.

Anyone with information to call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

