Scattered showers throughout the day with mild temperatures

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Widespread scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are ongoing this morning in northern Kansas slowly moving south throughout the morning and weakening as they do. Showers and storms are expected to be come more isolated after noon today with some indications of rain redevelopment late this afternoon in areas farther south including Emporia, Burlington and Ottawa.

Off and on showers will be likely again on Monday becoming isolated in nature throughout the day with temperatures in the upper 80s with some low 90s south of I-70 with winds generally being from the east.

Meanwhile in the Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Ida is preparing to make landfall later today as a strong category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained wind speeds recorded by airplane reconnaissance to be near 150 mph at the center.

Today: Scattered showers and storms, especially in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s near 90°. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. An isolated shower or two is possible. Lows near 70°. Winds ESE around 5 mph.

Monday: Isolated rain showers throughout the day. A few clouds during the day. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.

Temperatures the next few days will be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s and generally light winds from the southeast.

There are some signs of a brief period of rain and storms on Tuesday during the day, but confidence in that happening is low at this time and therefore have not added that rain chance to the 8-Day forecast, however it is worth mentioning. After that, we stay dry through the week with temperatures slowly progressing into the lower 90s by next weekend. It looks like there will be another cold front similar to our current pattern by next Sunday, but we’ll keep tacking that and make changes as needed. We begin a new month this Wednesday with normal weather conditions.

Taking Action:

Scattered rain and storms are most likely north of I-70 and will become isolated in the afternoon. Afterwards, there is a chance for isolated shower activity across Northeast Kansas through Monday evening. Keep the umbrella handy today, but we should begin to clear things out slowly by Monday.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.