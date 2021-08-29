Rain showers and cloud cover keep temperatures down

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rainfall this morning has prevented some places in northern Kansas from reaching even 80 degrees today! Areas farther south and east topped out in the mid 80s this afternoon with light winds and dissipating rain showers. a hit-and-miss pattern is expected the next several days.

Monday will be kept in the 80s again depending on cloud cover and how widespread rain showers become. Best chances for scattered rain on Monday seems to be held in Northeast Kansas north of I-70 and east of HWY 77 in the afternoon. Areas farther south may miss out on the rainfall once again until overnight Monday into Tuesday morning when some isolated rain showers may reach Emporia and Burlington. Overall though, most of Northeast Kansas will remain dry the next few days.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. An isolated shower or two is possible. Lows near 70°. Winds ESE around 5 mph.

Monday: Isolated rain showers, especially in the afternoon. A few clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.

Our rain chances diminish after Tuesday, however our temperatures will still be mild near 90 degrees with light southeast winds becoming south later in the week. We warm slightly on Friday into the lower 90s and again on Saturday. Overnight lows during this time though will be comfortable in the upper 60s and low 70s.

There are some early indications of a similar weather pattern like we are seeing now to return towards the end of next weekend. Some long range models show a cold front passing through the area while others have it stalling in Nebraska doing little for North Kansas. Because of this, have decided to leave those changes off of the forecast for now but will continue monitoring further developments.

Hurricane Ida made landfall today shortly before noon as a strong category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained wind speeds upwards of 150 mph. Storm surge was also recorded to be between 12-16 feet near the mouth of the Mississippi River where Ida made landfall.

Sunday, August 29 8-Day Forecast (WIBW)

Taking Action:

There is a chance for isolated shower activity across Northeast Kansas through Tuesday. Keep the umbrella handy, but know that most places will not see rain as the showers are expected to be isolated.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.