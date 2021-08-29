Kansans gathered at the Statehouse for a Freedom Rally

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Kansas Patriots is an organization in the Capital City who has been putting together rallies, inviting Kansans across the state to fight for what they believe in.

On Saturday morning, several speakers spoke including Kris Kobach.

“We have several legislators that are covering several hot topics that are going on in our country, both on a state and national level, we have a lot of people here that are wanting their voices heard so the legislatures are being very gracious and are allowing questions from the group which doesn’t happen very often,” said organizer, April McCoy.

Some of the topics covered at the rally were mask and vaccine mandates.

“I believe it is everybody’s choice what they decide to do with their body, I don’t want anyone telling me what to do and what to put in my body, the mask mandate I think is all about control, I don’t think that our soldiers and our nurses should be forced to have this vaccine, it should be a personal choice,” she said.

One major concern the group has is the ongoing threat the Americans are currently facing with the Taliban in Afghanistan.

“I have a son that serves in the United States Army and he did two terms in Afghanistan, and I know like him there are a lot of veterans and soldiers that are saying what did we do for the past 20 years for it to all just be handed over to the Taliban, it angers me and it angers these people and were just heartbroken,” said McCoy.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.