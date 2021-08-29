Former Director of The Villages, Inc reflects on 32 years at organization

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After 32 years at The Villages, Inc. former Executive Director Sylvia Crawford has done some reflecting on the changes the organization went through during her time there.

A social worker by trade, she said one of the most challenging parts during her time at the villages was the shift from taking care of children in the Kansas foster care system to juvenile offenders.

“Bottom line is they’re still kids if you take care of them, take care of their needs that’s really what all kids want and need,” she described.

“It ended up not being all that much different caring those youth than those in foster care.”

She said it was important to give kids as much of a normal life as possible.

“It really was like a family the kids went to public school house parents were involved in their school the same way there were with their own kids,” she said.

“The kids were involved in extra curricular activities that was very important to us always find something the kids could be involved in get them in positive things to find out what their talents were what they enjoyed doing.”

The organization’s Topeka campus now focuses on taking care of unaccompanied minors while case managers look for sponsors for them in the United States.

Crawford said she learned a timeless lesson about children that’s true regardless of their background.

“What probably struck me the most and what will stay with me is how resilient kids are when I would see kids and I knew what their background stories were and how they were able to be caring for others and able to get beyond what was done to them, that never ceased to amaze me.”

She said her biggest piece of advice for the staff is that when it comes to the job no matter what kids come first.

