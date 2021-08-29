Advertisement

ForgeFest aims to bring young professionals downtown

Forge Fest
Forge Fest(WIBW)
By Isaac French
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - ForgeFest offered food, beer, and music to those looking for a night out on the town

“We’ve got some food trucks and we have a lot of great bands, we’re going to have some raffles as well,” said Co-Chair of Forge, Justin Moore. “We’ve got some volleyball tickets for Washburn, Pure Golf Topeka and a couple of other businesses that donated raffle tickets.”

Forge is an organization focused on bringing young professionals together.

“We offer a lot of networking events in the community for people that are just trying to find their niche here.”

For ForgeFest they partnered with Washburn University to bring newer students to experience Evergy Plaza.

“We’re actually having some students get bussed over here from the living areas so they can come out here and enjoy an event as a big group for once because this last year has been tough on everybody,” said Graduate Assistant at Washburn University, Zach Gable.

While Forge Fest can be seen as a networking event, its also a chance for students to get introduced to downtown.

“You’re coming to a new place for some of them so its good for them to just get out here and see what its all about,” said Gable. they get to meet other students who are in the same position so everyone can get a little more comfortable together.”

