Fatal turnpike shooting may be considered self-defense

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (AP) - Authorities say a fatal weekend shooting along the Kansas Turnpike may have been done in self-defense in response to road rage.

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Chad Crittenden said the shooting was reported shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday near the Haysville exit of the Kansas Turnpike toll road, but officials didn’t immediately release many details of the shooting.

Crittenden said one least one person had a gunshot wound and two vehicles were stopped in the southbound lanes.

First responders began providing aid to the injured person who was rushed to a Wichita hospital where he later died.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Lt. Benjamin Blick said the shooting appears to have been done in self-defense.

