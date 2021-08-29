Advertisement

Doughboyz Pizzeria celebrates one year anniversary

Doughboyz
Doughboyz(WIBW)
By Isaac French
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka business is celebrating their first year anniversary just like any one-year-old should on their birthday.

Doughboys Pizzeria celebrated its first year in business by filling their back patio space with tons of activities for kids on Saturday.

Free cotton candy, face paintings, and a bouncy house was offered to anyone willing to join in on the celebration.

Owner Trevor Burdett says it’s a way to give back to the community that has helped their business thrive during its first year.

“Even with the construction, you know Kansas Avenue is kind of torn down and that has kind of been a pain right now,” said Burdett. “We’re holding our own and a lot of the locals have been great, we’ve got a big following up here in North Topeka, Oakland has been huge for us, and we’re trying to expand to the rest of town.”

Doughboyz is located in North Topeka at 1312 North Kansas Avenue.

