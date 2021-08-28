Advertisement

Wichita Police Department looking for missing 12-year-old

Missing 12-year-old boy.
Missing 12-year-old boy.(KWCH)
By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Wichita Police department is looking for a missing 12-year-old named Zaccheus Harris who ran away from home.

He was last seen at approximately 2 p.m. at Elm and Delrose, wearing a lime green shirt and darker green shorts.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Zaccheus Harris, please contact WPD at (316) 268-4111.

