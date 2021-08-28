Travis Kelce named fifth best player on NFL Top 100 list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Star Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been recognized as one of the top players in the NFL.

The yearly NFL Top 100 list ranking the best players in the league unveiled it’s top 10 list today.

Kelce was named the fifth best player in the league. That’s several spots higher than his previous appearance on the list. Kelce was ranked as the 18th best player in 2020.

The seven-year pro put forth his best statistical season of his career. Kelce finished with the fifth most catches in the league with 105 receptions. His 1,416 receiving yards were the second most in the NFL last season. That mark also broke the NFL record for most receiving yards by a tight end. And the Chiefs tight end hauled in 11 touchdowns, tied for the most of any tight end in the league (tied with Green Bay’s Robert Tonyan).

All of those marks were new career highs for Kelce.

At fifth place, Kelce becomes the highest ranked tight end in the history of the list.

