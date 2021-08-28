Topeka organizations granted funds to assist crime victims

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five Topeka organizations have been granted funds to help victims of crime.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says five organizations in Topeka have been awarded over $262,000 in grants to help provide services to victims of crime.

According to AG Schmidt, the grants awarded are as follows:

CASA of Shawnee Co., Inc.: $19,000 to support the Court Appointed Special Advocate program to make sure an increased number of children are able to benefit from volunteer advocacy through quality training and supervision.

Kansas Children’s Service League: $24,030 to provide the Stewards of Children Training a research-based evidence-informed prevention curriculum that will increase knowledge, improve attitudes and change child-protective behaviors. The program offers practical child abuse prevention training for adults in the community to prevent, react and respond with a conversational real-world approach.

LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center: $5,400 for operating expenses for children’s advocacy centers.

LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center: $20,785 to provide a coordinated multidisciplinary team approach to the joint investigation, specialized forensic interviewing, advocacy support and prosecution of child assault cases and other cases where children are the victims of crime including sexual abuse, severe physical abuse and witnesses of violent crime.

YWCA Center for Safety and Empowerment: $71,792 to provide direct support services to victims of human trafficking, including emergency shelter, a day center and to continue to improve their coordinated community response to human trafficking.

YWCA Center for Safety and Empowerment: $61,850 to support the ongoing expenses of operating the domestic violence and sexual assault center.

YWCA Center for Safety and Empowerment: $9,450 to provide a new texting hotline in order to provide inclusive services for those with disabilities and younger generations who may prefer texting.

TFI Family Services, Inc. - Topeka CEVC: $50,000 to provide safe and quality supervised visitation and exchange services for Topeka and the surrounding communities.

“Organizations across Kansas do great work every day to support victims of crime,” Schmidt said. “We are proud to support these organizations through the victim services grant programs.”

According to AG Schmidt, the awards were made from the Human Trafficking Victims Assistance Fund, Protection from Abuse Fund, State Child Exchange and Visitation Centers Fund, State Crime Victims’ Assistance Fund for Child Abuse and Neglect, and the Children’s Advocacy Centers Fund.

In 2021, Schmidt said his office awarded almost $2.3 million in grants to local and state crime victim assistance programs.

For more information on the grant programs and recipients, click HERE.

