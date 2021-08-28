Advertisement

State guidelines call for fans at Chiefs game to quarantine

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes drops back to pass during the first half of an...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes drops back to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs had a big crowd Friday for their preseason game win over Minnesota, and unvaccinated Kansas residents who were part of the crowd should quarantine.

The Kansas City Star reports that Kansas’ travel rules aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 advise anyone unvaccinated attending mass gatherings to spend seven days in quarantine if they get a negative test result, and 10 days if no test is taken.

Those who have been vaccinated are advised to quarantine if they become symptomatic after traveling.

The game marked the first time Arrowhead Stadium opened to a full crowd since the team raised a Super Bowl LIV banner. The Chiefs beat the Vikings 28-25 to finish 3-0 in the preseason.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincent Cammisa, 41, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail after authorities said he jumped...
Man apprehended after jumping out of moving car in west Topeka
Fred Morrisette outside his residence in Topeka.
Friend of man killed at Travelers Inn Tuesday asks city to come together
Four suspicious packages were under investigation Friday morning at a building that houses...
Tests show no hazardous materials in suspicious packages found at Topeka Regional Airport
Fire on 53rd St. (Aug. 27, 2021/Submitted)
Small RV, dumptruck & silo damaged in SW Shawnee Co. fire
FILE
American flags ordered to be flown half-staff in honor of U.S. troops that died in Kabul terrorist attack

Latest News

FILE
Gov. Parson issues narrowed COVID-19 state of emergency for Missouri
FILE
ICU beds almost full at hospitals in the Kansas City area
FILE - Airplane flight
KDHE removes Louisiana from COVID-19 travel quarantine list
Geary Community Hospital in Junction City, Kansas
Geary Community Hospital leaders will talk about a possible mandatory employee COVID-19 vaccination