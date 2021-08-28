Advertisement

Starving Great Dane adopted by loving family after HHHS nurses her back to health

Coraline, renamed Gracie, has been adopted from HHHS after she was brought in malnourished and...
Coraline, renamed Gracie, has been adopted from HHHS after she was brought in malnourished and abandoned and was nursed back to health.(HHHS)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Great Dane found starving and abandoned in July has been nursed back to health by staff at Helping Hands Humane Society and adopted by a loving family.

Helping Hands Humane Society says in July, a technician for Kansas Gas Service found a Great Dane named Coraline while on the job. She had been abandoned and starving. The technician contacted Animal Control and the Coraline was safely delivered to Helping Hands Humane Society.

Upon arrival, Dr. Jami Grace, HHHS veterinarian, got started right away on a plan to bring Coraline back to health.

On Wednesday, Aug. 25, Coraline went up for adoption after having gained about 50 pounds back. On Thursday, a loving family adopted Coraline, renamed Gracie after Dr. Jami Grace at HHHS.

A representative with Kansas Gas Service joined the shelter on behalf of the technician that found Gracie and sponsored the $400 adoption fee. The adopting family has donated $400 to HHHS to sponsor the adoption fee

