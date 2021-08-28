Showers and storms Sunday with cooler temperatures

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Scattered cumulus clouds have kept temperatures across East Kansas in the low 90s while mostly sunny skies in Central Kansas have raised temperatures into the mid 90s this afternoon. Tomorrow will be different with scattered showers and storms accompanied by a weak cold front.

A cold front will initiate storms overnight tonight in Central Nebraska and will sag south entering North Kansas early Sunday morning. These storms for the most part are not likely to be severe in Kansas, but there could be one or two strong storms early before storms weaken and become more scattered in nature by Sunday morning. The scattered showers and thunderstorms will likely weaken by the early afternoon on Sunday and should become more isolated Sunday afternoon and evening.

Overnight on Sunday into Monday, scattered rain showers and storms could redevelop in East-Central Kansas providing some moderate additional rainfall for areas south of Osage City, Council Grove and Ottawa. Not everyone is going to see rain out of this event, but for those that do see rain, rainfall amounts should be between 0.25 and 0.5 inches on average with heavier amounts along a line extending from Abilene to Hiawatha and isolated amounts upwards of one inch or more.

The weak boundary is expected to stall in the area and will provide some relief from the moderate heat and humidity.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Winds S around 10 mph. Low chance for scattered rain showers and storms in North-Central Kansas.

Sunday: Scattered showers and storms, especially in the morning. Highs near 90°. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

In the Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall as a dangerous major hurricane on the Louisiana coastline Sunday night. It is forecast to be a weak category 4 or strong category 3 hurricane. Right now, the best track for Ida after making landfall is for it to move into eastern Arkansas then push towards Tennessee. Impacts to our weather here in Kansas are expected to be minimal if at all. Another storm, Hurricane Nora, is riding up the Pacific coastline of Mexico and is currently a strong category 1 hurricane and is expected to weaken before reaching the United States if it should make it in the first place.

Temperatures in the middle of next week are expected to be near 90° with winds being light from the south. Dewpoints are also forecast to be between 60-65° during this time. That would still be humid, but not unbearable.

Looking at the end of the 8-Day Forecast, We could see another cold front on next Sunday that would provide more rain chances and lower temperatures for the following week. For now though, have left those chances off the 8-Day since it is still over a week away and will likely change.

Scattered rain and showers before we get back to normal. (WIBW)

Taking Action:

While heat indices won’t be as high as what we’ve had so far this week, heat remains a concern today. Stay safe by hydrating, limiting your outdoor exposure and staying in an AC building. Also keep your pets in mind, limiting their walks to early in the morning and in the evening so their not walking on the hot sidewalk. The rain chances Sunday and Monday are not to the point you need to cancel outdoor plans because there will be a lot of dry time. With the latest models, Sunday morning is looking to be a time frame with a relatively higher chance for rain but continue to stay updated as we get closer to the time-frame on specific details.

