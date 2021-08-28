Advertisement

Sen. Marshall demands seniors be immediately eligible for COVID-19 booster shots

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has demanded that seniors be immediately eligible for COVID-19 booster shots.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he has sent a letter to President Joe Biden that calls on him to make all seniors immediately eligible for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. While the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced booster shots for select immunocompromised patients earlier in August, it did not include all seniors.

Additionally, Sen. Marshall said the Biden Administration announced plans to offer booster shots for fully vaccinated patients starting on Sept. 20. However, he said under this plan, all seniors would have to wait another month along with less vulnerable populations.

“With the Delta variant ripping across our country, the FDA and CDC must immediately make the COVID-19 vaccine booster available for ALL seniors. We know that seniors and those at high risk are affected significantly greater from COVID-19, and we can’t wait one more day to increase their immunity to this horrible virus,” said Senator Marshall. “Additionally, I urge the FDA to remain committed to the full approval of ALL available COVID-19 vaccines. With full FDA approval, health care providers will be able to better serve their patients in discussing the benefits of the vaccine, resulting in more shots in arms and our country defeating this virus sooner rather than later.”

According to Sen. Marshall, data from Israel shows a COVID-19 booster shot improves immunity for seniors. He said it was one of the first countries to authorize a third Pfizer dose after signs of vaccine protection waning were seen. He said the booster shot reduced the risk of infection in those over 60 by 86% and severe infection by 92%.

Earlier in August, Sen. Marshall sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Becerra and FDA Acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock to urge them to expedite the full approval of COVID-19 vaccines and prioritize research on the effectiveness of booster shots for vulnerable patients.

To read Sen. Marshall’s full letter, click HERE.

FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

