Saturday forecast: Hot and sunny today with scattered storms Sunday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highs today will reach the mid 90s for most of Northeast Kansas with heat index values approaching 100 degrees this afternoon, so it’ll be hot but not as hot as what we’ve seen earlier this week.

A cold front is currently positioned over southern South Dakota and northern Nebraska and will track southward the next 48 hours. The weak boundary will get close to our area on Sunday mid-morning and will cause some scattered showers and storms to develop. Right now, the best rain chances are along a line extending from Salina, KS to Hiawatha, KS with areas south having a lower rain chance, but scattered to isolated showers are still possible elsewhere.

The front is expected to stall out in northern Kansas, but will provide some cooler weather for the region.

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s with heat index values near 100°. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph. Low chance for scattered rain showers towards the northwest.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Winds S around 10 mph. Low chance for scattered rain showers.

Sunday: Scattered showers and storms, especially in the morning. Highs near 90°. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

In the Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall as a dangerous major hurricane on the Louisiana coastline Sunday night. It is forecast to be a Category 4 storm. Right now, the best track for Ida after making landfall is for it to move into eastern Arkansas then push towards Tennessee. Impacts to our weather here in Kansas are expected to be minimal if at all.

Temperatures in the middle of next week are expected to be near 90° with winds being light from the south. The lighter winds could also mean lower humidity for Northeast Kansas, but that is still uncertain.

Looking at the end of the 8-Day Forecast, We could see another cold front on next Sunday that would provide more rain chances and lower temperatures for the following week. This of course is 9 days away and will most definitely change.

Taking Action:

While heat indices won’t be as high as what we’ve had so far this week, heat remains a concern today. Stay safe by hydrating, limiting your outdoor exposure and staying in an AC building. Also keep your pets in mind, limiting their walks to early in the morning and in the evening so their not walking on the hot sidewalk. The rain chances Sunday and Monday are not to the point you need to cancel outdoor plans because there will be a lot of dry time. With the latest models, Sunday morning is looking to be a time frame with a relatively higher chance for rain but continue to stay updated as we get closer to the time-frame on specific details.

