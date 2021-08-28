Advertisement

Salvador Perez hits second-straight grand slam

Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez points skyward as he heads home on his grand slam against...
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez points skyward as he heads home on his grand slam against the Seattle Mariners in the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)(Elaine Thompson | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SEATTLE (WIBW) - Royals catcher Salvador Perez hit his second-straight grand slam against the Seattle Mariners Friday night.

Perez knocked one out of the park in the top of the fourth to tie things up at 5-5.

He’s now just one home run away from tying the single-season American League record for a catcher. Carlton Fisk currently holds the all-time best with 37.

The Royals have now hit grand slams in three-straight games. Whit Merrifield started the streak Tuesday night in the seventh inning.

