Salvador Perez hits second-straight grand slam
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SEATTLE (WIBW) - Royals catcher Salvador Perez hit his second-straight grand slam against the Seattle Mariners Friday night.
Perez knocked one out of the park in the top of the fourth to tie things up at 5-5.
He’s now just one home run away from tying the single-season American League record for a catcher. Carlton Fisk currently holds the all-time best with 37.
The Royals have now hit grand slams in three-straight games. Whit Merrifield started the streak Tuesday night in the seventh inning.
