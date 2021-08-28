Salvador Perez hits second-straight grand slam

SEATTLE (WIBW) - Royals catcher Salvador Perez hit his second-straight grand slam against the Seattle Mariners Friday night.

Perez knocked one out of the park in the top of the fourth to tie things up at 5-5.

He’s now just one home run away from tying the single-season American League record for a catcher. Carlton Fisk currently holds the all-time best with 37.

The Royals have now hit grand slams in three-straight games. Whit Merrifield started the streak Tuesday night in the seventh inning.

For the second night in a row, Salvador Perez came to the plate with the bases loaded and the #Royals trailing.



For the second night in a row, he launched a grand slam.



It's his 36th home run of the season. And the game is tied, 5-5. pic.twitter.com/awTPoLKGU2 — Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) August 28, 2021

GRAND SLAM... man, Salvador Perez is having himself a year



(via @mlb)pic.twitter.com/ZXCEzX5gWx — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 27, 2021

